UNC Football trending for Class of 2025 WR Malik Clark

A football team can never have too many pass-catchers.

With how often rosters change and – unfortunately in today’s game – injuries happen, finding a quality receiver is a challenge.

The UNC football program has been fortunate to sport the likes of NFL draftees Josh Downs and Devontez Walker over the past two seasons. If you head back even further, you’ll remember the names Ryan Switzer and Hakeem Nicks.

North Carolina’s 2024 wide receiver depth chart is anchored by JJ Jones, who led his team with 711 receiving yards last year. The Tar Heels should be set for years after Jones graduates, as all other receivers on the team – besides Nate McCollum – are juniors or younger.

UNC could be adding another wide receiver to the mix next season, as three/four-star wide receiver Malik Clark has a crystal ball prediction to Chapel Hill.

Clark, a three/four-star wide receiver out of Rock Hill, S.C., has already visited North Carolina (June 7, 2023), NC State (June 21) and South Carolina (May 31). Those three are also part of the nine offers he’s already received.

Snagging Clark would be a huge win for the Tar Heels, who will have to replace some offensive playmakers next offseason. Omarion Hampton will likely be gone to the NFL Draft, while JJ Jones will be out of eligiblity (no fifth year for COVID).

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire