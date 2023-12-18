UNC football transfer target picks Florida over Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels weren’t able to reel in a big target in the transfer portal here in December. After offering former Penn defensive lineman Joey Slackman, the standout has made his decision and it won’t be Chapel Hill.

Slackman announced via X (Formerly Twitter) on Sunday that he is committing to Florida and will join the Gators football program.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound graduate transfer drew a lot of attention from big programs in the transfer portal and took visits to Wisconsin, Florida, UNC, and Virginia Tech. But in the end, it likely came down to a decision between the Tar Heels and Gators with Florida winning out.

Slackman had a big final year at Penn, recording 50 total tackles, including 12 for a loss, and 4 sacks. It was the second transfer portal commitment for Florida on Sunday.

