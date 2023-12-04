UNC football transfer portal tracker: Who is joining, leaving Tar Heels?

UNC football will end the 2023 season against West Virginia at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, but the Tar Heels have already had some changes within the program.

The transfer portal opened Dec. 4 for most players, while graduate transfers and those affected by coaching changes were allowed to enter immediately. There’s been movement for UNC before the team closes the book on 2023 in Charlotte.

We’ll update this story throughout the offseason as players make their decisions in college football’s version of free agency. The first transfer window lasts 30 days. The second window is open for 15 days in late April.

Here’s who’s coming and going for the Tar Heels.

UNC football players entering transfer portal

Here’s a look at the UNC football players entering the transfer portal.

Tight end Kamari Morales

Morales had 53 catches for 578 yards and nine touchdowns in the last two seasons, but was behind John Copenhaver and Bryson Nesbit on the depth chart this year.

Running back George Pettaway

The sophomore couldn’t top Omarion Hampton, British Brooks or Caleb Hood in the backfield. Pettaway redshirted after one game this season.

Offensive lineman Justin Kanyuk

Following a redshirt season in 2022, Kanyuk didn’t see the field this year.

Defensive end Kedrick Bingley-Jones

In his four seasons, Bingley-Jones played in 26 games and was hindered by injuries. He had eight tackles.

Running back Elijah Green

Green led UNC with eight rushing touchdowns last season, racking up 558 yards on the ground. He also had 17 catches for 107 yards and a TD. This season, Green was behind Omarion Hampton and British Brooks.

Quarterback Jefferson Boaz

An all-around star in high school, Boaz made two appearances at UNC.

Kicker Ryan Coe

After making the move from Delaware to Cincinnati to Chapel Hill, Coe is on the move again. He started the season as UNC’s primary kicker before Noah Burnette replaced Coe after the App State game.

Wide receiver Doc Chapman

Chapman had five catches for 128 yards and a touchdown in the last six games and some moments as a kickoff return specialist.

Linebacker Deuce Caldwell

Caldwell played six snaps this season.

Wide receiver Andre Green

The sophomore caught two passes for 17 yards this season.

UNC football players added from transfer portal

Here’s a look at the players from the transfer portal who chose to join the Tar Heels.

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson

Following the likely departure of Drake Maye, Johnson could be UNC’s starter next season. The 6-foot-6 southpaw has two years of eligibility left. He completed 62% of his passes for 1,452 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions at Texas A&M this season.

