UNC football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups

With the 2022 college football season here, it’s never a bad time to look at the program history for the North Carolina Tar Heels. And that’s exactly what we are doing here at Tar Heels Wire with this very special project.

Over the past few weeks, we have been busy putting together our all-time roster for the Tar Heels, focusing on the best players in history for the program on offense, defense, and special teams. We picked a starter and a backup for each position.

Take a look below at the starting lineup along with the backups for our all-time greatest Tar Heels on offense.

Starting QB: Sam Howell

Sep 11, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) looks to pass in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

As a starter from Day 1, [autotag]Sam Howell[/autotag] set multiple records for the Tar Heels in his three seasons. He leaves UNC as the program’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns as well as holding records for most passing touchdowns in a game and single season.

Backup QB: Marquise Williams

Dec 29, 2015; Orlando, FL, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Marquise Williams (12) throws a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Russell Athletic Bowl against the Baylor Bears at Florida Citrus Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Probably one of the more underrated quarterbacks, his versatility stood out as he led the Tar Heels to a 2015 coastal division title. He finished his career fifth all-time in program history in passing yards.

Starting RB: Charlie Justice

For 22 days, he’s the reason the hashmarks at the 22 yard line are blue and the only statue outside of Kenan, and that’s the greatest football player in UNC history. Here’s a great article about Charlie Justice by @InsideCarolina. https://t.co/dJFiJaVsmU pic.twitter.com/9tDuUhqF5D — Great Day Tar Heel (@GreatDayTarHeel) August 5, 2022

No player on offense is more decorated than Charlie “Choo Choo” Justice, finishing as a Heisman runner-up twice and was a two-time All-American.

Backup RB: Amos Lawrence

8 Days 'til @TarHeelFootball kicks-off. Here's one of my all-time favorite Tar Heels, "Famous Amos" Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/LNr8NpqvHb — Warren Bingham (@WarrenBingham) August 23, 2019

Only RB in program history to rush for 1,000 yards or more in four-consecutive seasons.

Starting WR: Hakeem Nicks

Dec 27, 2008; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Hakeem Nicks (88) runs towards the goal line after making a catch against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second half of the Meineke Car Care Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. West Virginia defeated North Carolina 31-30. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Set UNC program records for most receiving yards and receptions before leaving the program. Skipped final year to enter NFL draft and left as one of the most productive receivers in school history.

Starting WR: Dwight Jones

Dec 26, 2011; Shreveport, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Dwight Jones (83) celebrates after making a catch for a touchdown during the first half against the Missouri Tigers in the 2011 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Finished his UNC career with 2,163 receiving yards in three seasons despite having just 21 in his first year.

Staring WR: Ryan Switzer

Nov 19, 2016; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Ryan Switzer (3) reacts after a touchdown catch in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

In four seasons with UNC, Switzer set the program record for most receptions and receiving yards in a career. Was a dual threat, serving as a weapon on offense as well as one of the best returners in program history as well.

Backup WR: Quinshad Davis

Dec 29, 2015; Orlando, FL, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Quinshad Davis (14) signals to his quarterback during the second half of a football game against the Baylor Bears at Florida Citrus Bowl.Baylor won 49-38. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Played four seasons at North Carolina, ranks second in receptions and third in receiving yards in program history.

Backup WR: Sam Aiken

22 Sep 2001: Sam Aiken #88 of the North Carolina Tar Heels runs with the ball during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Tar Heels defeated the Seminoles 41-9.Mandatory Credit: Craig Jones /Allsport

One of the more underrated receivers in UNC history, Sam Aiken shared Co-Most Outstanding Freshman honors with Julius Peppers. Had 15 touchdowns in his career.

Backup WR: Corey Holliday

Happy Birthday to The Man, The Myth, The Legend: Corey Holliday 🎉🎈🎁 Thanks for all you do for us! We appreciate you! @TarHeelFootball pic.twitter.com/TaIs36YhjL — Mitch Mason (@tarheelchaplain) January 31, 2018

The numbers aren’t eye-popping in terms of total receptions or yards but Corey Holliday was a productive receiver for UNC. He caught a pass in 45-straight games, setting an ACC record and didn’t miss a game in his career.

Starting TE: Eric Ebron

Oct 27, 2012; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Eric Ebron (85) reacts in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Earned All-ACC first-team honors in 2013 and left UNC the program leader in single-season receptions (62), single-season receiving yards (973), career receptions (112) and career receiving yards (1,805).

Backup TE: Alge Crumpler

9 Sep 2000: Cam Holland #66 and Alge Crumpler #82 of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels (L-R) celebrate during the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the Kenan Stadium in Chapple Hill, North Carolina. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Tar Heels 42-28.Mandatory Credit: Craig Jones /Allsport

Played right away in his true freshman year, earning first-team All-ACC honors as a junior following second-team honors as a sophomore.

Starting C: Jeff Saturday

6 Nov 1996: Center Jeff Saturday of the North Carolina Tar Heels in action prepares to snap the ball during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia. Virginia won the game 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger /Allsport

A two-time All-ACC First Team selection at center, Jeff Saturday was one of the best centers not only in the ACC but in the country during his playing career at UNC.

Starting G: Ken Huff

Feb. 21, 1953- #OnThisDay in history, Ken Huff was born in Hutchinson, Kansas.A consensus #AllAmerican offensive guard during his career at North Carolina, was drafted third overall in 1975 by the Baltimore Colts and played 11 years in the #NFL with Washington and the Colts. #UNC pic.twitter.com/eEXJq2d4VV — North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame (@NCSHOF) February 21, 2021

Made the move from defensive line to guard at UNC and was a consensus All-America in 1974. Won the Jacobs Trophy in 1974 as the ACC’s top offensive lineman.

Starting G: Dave Drechsler

Oct 4, 2014; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels wore camouflage helmets in honor of military appreciation day against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Virginia Tech Hokies won 34-17. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

A four-year player, Dave Drechsler was a two-time, first-team All-America in 1981 & 1982. Played all five positions on the offensive line before settling into guard.

Backup G: George Barclay

Oct. 6, 1997 – #OnThisDay in history in the #NCSHOF, George Barclay died. He was the first UNC Tar Heel named to an all-American football team, starring at guard and linebacker from 1932 to ’34. He also was head football coach at UNC from 1953 to ’58. #GoHeels #allAmerican pic.twitter.com/ueIgA5DRbL — North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame (@NCSHOF) October 6, 2020

Was the program’s first All-America player in history, earning honors in 1933 and 1934. Two-way player at guard and linebacker.

Backup G: Ron Wooten

Via Inside Carolina

One of the best run blockers in the country during his playing time, Ron Wooten won the ACC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy in his senior year and was a two-time first-team All-American.

Starting T: Harris Barton

Join us in congratulating legendary UNC Football alum, Harris Barton, on being named a part of the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class! Read more about his college football career here: https://t.co/LY9RDIkzWZ pic.twitter.com/RPioylqJ4l — 99.9 The Fan (@999TheFan) January 11, 2021

Harris Barton racked up the honors at North Carolina being named a first-team All-America in 1986 and two-time first-team All-ACC.

Starting T: Brian Blados

Jan 22, 1989; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cincinnati Bengals tackle Brian Blados (74) in action against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Larry Roberts (91) during Super Bowl XXIII at Joe Robbie Stadium. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati 20-16. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Was an anchor on a very good offensive line for UNC during his career in Chapel Hill. Earned first-team All-America and first-team All-ACC in 1983.

Backup T: James Hurst

Sep 4, 2010; Atlanta, GA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive linesman James Hurst (68) works against LSU Tigers linebacker Lamin Barrow (57) at the Georgia Dome. LSU defeated North Carolina 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports

Started in all but one game of his four-year career at UNC and was named first-team All-ACC as a senior.

Backup T: Steve Maronic

Sep 28, 2013; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; The North Carolina Tarheels helmets for military appreciation day against the East Carolina Pirates at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Played offensive tackle, defensive tackle and kicker in his time with UNC in the 30’s, Was a first-team All-America in 1938.

