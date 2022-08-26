UNC football all-time roster: Coaches, kickers and specialists

With the 2022 college football season here, it’s never a bad time to look at the program history for the North Carolina Tar Heels. And that’s exactly what we are doing here at Tar Heels Wire with this very special project.

Over the past few weeks, we have been busy putting together our all-time roster for the Tar Heels, focusing on the best players in history for the program on offense, defense, and special teams. We picked a starter and a backup for each position.

Today, our list wraps up as we take a look at the best coaches, kickers, and specialists in program history.

See North Carolina’s all-time offense and all-time defense.

Starting Kicker: Casey Barth

Oct 27, 2012; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels kicker Casey Barth (11) reacts with punter Thomas Hibbard (30) after kicking a field goal to tie the score at 35 all in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Casey Barth holds the records for most field goals made in a career with 66 and in a single season with 21. Kicked the game-winner to beat Tennessee in the Music City Bowl.

Backup kicker: Connor Barth

Oct 30, 2004; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels kicker #10 Connor Barth celebrates his game-winning field goal as time ran out during the game against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday at Kenan Stadium. The Heels won the game 31-28.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports

(c) 2004 by Joe Robbins

Before Casey, Connor Barth was setting records at UNC as he finished his four-year career with 54 made field goals.

Starting Punter: Scott McAlister

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on a football during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Finished his four-year career with 278 punts for 11,520 yards both program records.

Backup Punter: Thomas Hibbard

Nov 10, 2012; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels punter Thomas Hibbard (30) with the ball in the second half. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Tar Heels 68-50 at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Ranks second in total punts with 230 in career and total punt yards with 9,572. His 41.6 average per punt is among the best in program history.

Starting returner: Ryan Switzer

Nov 19, 2016; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Ryan Switzer (3) reacts after a touchdown catch in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Finished career with 7 punt returns for touchdowns, a program record.

Backup Returner: Brandon Tate

Oct 6, 2007, Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina wide receiver Brandon Tate (87) breaks free for a touchdown as Miami (FL) cornerback Bruce Johnson (22) defends in the Tar Heels 33-27 win against the Miami Hurricanes at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Finished career with 6 total returns for touchdowns while averaging 24.7 yards per kickoff return.

Head coach: Bill Dooley

Sep 30, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Dooley only went 69-53-2 in his career at North Carolina but he inherited a program that was at rock bottom. Dooley won three ACC Championships and was the 1971 ACC Coach of the Year.

Backup Head Coach: Mack Brown

Sep 25, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown looks on from the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Mack Brown is 90-63-1 in his 14 seasons at North Carolina spanning over two different stints. He’s 4-4 in bowl games in his career with the Tar Heels and the 2019 Military Bowl win helped end a long losing streak for UNC.

Offensive Coordinator: Greg Davis

Sep 13, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive coordinator Greg Davis was on staff for the 1996 and 1997 seasons, which UNC won a combined 21 games.

Defensive Coordinator: Denny Marcin

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 10: Defensive line coach Denny Marcin of the New York Jets looks on against the Tennessee Titans on September 10, 2006 at FB Field in Nashville, Tennessee. The Jets defeated the Titans 23-16. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Denny Marcin coached from 1978-86 as the Tar Heels defensive coordinator and coached two of the best defenses in their history in 1989 and 1981.

