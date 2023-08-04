UNC Football’s all-time record vs. 2023 opponents

August is finally here.

For college football fans, that means the official season start.

While the large slate of games doesn’t kick off until Labor Day weekend, a few teams will play in “Week Zero,” highlighted by the Navy-Notre Dame clash in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2:30 p.m.

Your Tar Heels start their quest for a national championship on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in Charlotte, as they take on neighboring rival South Carolina within Bank of America Stadium.

The real Carolina has a couple of long-standing clashes with opponents during 2023, yet the boys in baby blue are also playing two teams for the first time ever.

Let’s take a look at UNC’s all-time record vs. this year’s opponents:

University of South Carolina

App State

University of Minnesota

University of Pittsburgh

University of Syracuse

University of Miami

University of Virginia

Campbell University

Duke University

Clemson University

NC State

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire