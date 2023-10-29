UNC football’s Tez Walker injured in Tar Heels’ loss at Georgia Tech

North Carolina football wide receiver Tez Walker was injured in the fourth quarter of the Tar Heels’ 46-42 loss at Georgia Tech on Saturday night.

After hauling in a 36-yard catch from UNC quarterback Drake Maye, Walker was on the wrong end of a big hit by Yellow Jacket defensive back Ahmari Harvey, who forced a fumble that was recovered by Georgia Tech with 2:54 left.

Walker had to be helped off the field and the 17th-ranked Tar Heels blew a double-digit lead for the second week in a row as the Yellow Jackets won their third consecutive game against UNC.

A Charlotte native, Walker had 23 catches for 321 yards and four touchdowns in his first three games with the Tar Heels. After a back-and-forth battle with the NCAA, Walker was declared eligible ahead of UNC’s game against Syracuse on Oct. 7.

Walker had three catches for 76 yards before exiting Saturday’s game. UNC (6-2, 3-2 ACC), which returns home to face Campbell on Nov. 4 (noon) at Kenan Stadium, has lost back-to-back games to unranked teams.

UNC'S LOSS TO UVA: What went wrong in UNC football's stunning loss to Virginia

NC STATE COACH FIRED UP: 'He can kiss my...:' NC State football coach Dave Doeren has message for Steve Smith

The Tar Heels allowed more than 600 yards, including 350 rushing yards in Atlanta. UNC raced out to a 21-7 lead and led 35-24 in the third quarter before Georgia Tech (4-4, 3-2) rallied.

The Jackets scored all of their points in the second (24 points) and fourth (22) quarters. They had 246 rushing yards in the final 15 minutes. Haynes King accounted for 377 yards and four touchdowns to lead Georgia Tech, which took its first lead with just under five minutes left and held on for the victory.

With UNC's loss, Louisville (7-1, 4-1) and Virginia Tech (4-4, 3-1) will be playing for the No. 2 spot in the ACC standings next week.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC football’s Tez Walker injured in Tar Heels’ loss at Georgia Tech