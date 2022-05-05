UNC Football: Tar Heels in contention for official visit from top 100 OL

The UNC football program has been extremely effective on the recruiting trail since the return of Mack Brown a few seasons ago and that seems to be continuing with the next cycle of prospects.

UNC received a commitment from Nolan McConnell earlier this week over a handful of ACC and SEC programs and now, another offensive lineman could be visiting Chapel Hill.

Top-100 offensive lineman Madden Sanker. Out of South Paulding (Ga.), Sanker has four official visits set and is eyeing North Carolina as his final visit.

Michigan State, Arkansas, Louisville and Miami are all set for Sanker, and he is between UNC, Georgia and Ole Miss for his fifth and final official visit.

Sanker is ranked No. 98 in the Rivals250 class of 2023 rankings and is the No. 9 player in the state.

The 6-foot-4 and 299-pound lineman released a top 10 list earlier this spring but is clearly advancing in his recruitment already.

He is looking to make a decision in August, so if the Tar Heels want to have a shot in this race, they need to get him on campus.

He currently holds three Rivals FutureCast predictions for Georgia, but only one has been placed in the last six months.

