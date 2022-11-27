UNC football takes a tumble in latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

The good news for the North Carolina football program is that they are still a rankled team going into Saturday’s showdown with Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game.

The bad news? They took another tumble in the rankings after losing two-straight games.

UNC has fallen from No. 17 to No. 23 in the updated USA Today Sports Coaches poll that was released on Sunday afternoon. It’s the lowest ranking in a few weeks for the Tar Heels after now losing to Georgia Tech and N.C. State at home.

Clemson also fell in the poll, moving down from No. 8 to No. 11. Florida State climbed two spots from No. 16 to No. 14.

Here is the full poll:

25. Mississippi State

24. UTSA

23. UCF

22. UNC

21. Texas

20. South Carolina

19. Notre Dame

18. Tulane

17. UCLA

16. Oregon State

15. Oregon

14. FSU

13. LSU

12. Utah

11. Clemson

10. Kansas State

9. Washington

8. Tennessee

7. Penn State

6. Alabama

5. Ohio State

4. USC

3. TCU

2. Michigan

1. Georgia

Others receiving votes:

Mississippi 83; Troy 58; NC State 58; Cincinnati 49; Boise State 37; Purdue 36; Pittsburgh 36; Coastal Carolina 26; Air Force 19; South Alabama 15; Illinois 10; Minnesota 7; Duke 7; Iowa 6; James Madison 2; Fresno State 2; Wake Forest 1.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire