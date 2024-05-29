UNC football standout named one of college football’s most underrated players

It will be a new-look UNC football program when they hit the field in August against Minnesota to open up the 2024 season. The Tar Heels saw some big names leave the team to head to the NFL or the transfer portal as Mack Brown and his staff look to re-work the roster.

But among those returning is one of the best pass rushers in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Kaimon Rucker. “The Butcher” is back for another season, leading the charge for UNC’s defense this Fall.

As we await the new season, 247Sports released a list of the most underrated players in all of college football. And right on that list was Rucker:

Kaimon Rucker earned Second Team All-ACC honors last season, but flew under the radar a bit from a national perspective. The North Carolina edge rusher posted 61 total tackles, including 15 for loss with 8.5 sacks to go along with 12 quarterback pressures. Rucker also had one forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup at the line. Despite being undersized, Rucker is still highly disruptive off the edge. The fifth-year senior should garner more attention in 2024 as one of the veteran leaders on the Tar Heels’ defense.

Rucker has been fantastic for UNC in his career, enjoying another big year last season with 8.5 sacks. He had 12 quarterback pressures which also led the defense.

UNC will look to him this season to be a leader and establish the pass rush once again.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire