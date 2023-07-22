UNC football sells out season tickets for the 2023 season

The excitement is high for the UNC football program going into the 2023 season as Mack Brown and the Tar Heels look to try and capture an Atlantic Coast conference title.

UNC fell short in that goal a year ago, losing to Clemson in the title game and then dropping their bowl game to Oregon. After a promising 9-1 start, UNC fell flat in the final four games of the year. But they do return a lot of talent including quarterback Drake Maye and linebacker Cedric Gray.

And as we are just over a month away from the opening game in Charlotte against South Carolina, the program has announced that season tickets are sold out.

🚨SEASON TIX ARE SOLD OUT🚨 Make sure to secure your seats in Kenan this fall via the Tar Heel 2-Pack and choose between Minnesota, Syracuse, Miami or Virginia! 🔗 https://t.co/4nrCzFmBa1#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/Qzo5yhBv7a — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) July 19, 2023

With season tickets sold out, that’s great news for the program in terms of attendance. For fans that still want to see the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, they can still purchase a Tar Heel 2-pack or individual game tickets.

