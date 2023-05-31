UNC football schedule: Kickoff, TV times for South Carolina, App State, Minnesota

North Carolina football will open the 2023 season against South Carolina on Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised on ABC, the ACC announced Wednesday.

The Tar Heels’ season-opening matchup against the Gamecocks will be played at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

UNC’s home opener against Appalachian State on Sept. 9 will kick off at 5:15 p.m. (ACC Network), and the Tar Heels’ second game at Kenan Stadium against Minnesota is set for Sept. 16 at 3:30 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2).

Sophomore quarterback Drake Maye, the reigning ACC Player of the Year, enters the 2023 season as a Heisman Trophy candidate. UNC is coming off a nine-win season that included a berth in the ACC Championship, but the Tar Heels ended the campaign with four losses in a row.

Mack Brown is entering his fifth season as head coach in his second stint with the Tar Heels.

UNC football 2023 schedule

Saturday, Sept. 2: vs. South Carolina (Charlotte) (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Saturday, Sept. 9: vs. App State (5:15 p.m., ACC Network)

Saturday, Sept. 16: vs. Minnesota (3:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2)

Saturday, Sept. 23: at Pitt

Saturday, Sept. 30: Open

Saturday, Oct. 7: vs. Syracuse

Saturday, Oct. 14: vs. Miami

Saturday, Oct. 21: vs. Virginia

Saturday, Oct. 28: at Georgia Tech

Saturday, Nov. 4: vs. Campbell

Saturday, Nov. 11: vs. Duke

Saturday, Nov. 18: at Clemson

Saturday, Nov. 25: at NC State

