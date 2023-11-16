UNC football reveals uniform combination for Clemson game

The North Carolina Tar Heels hit the road for their final two games of the season beginning this week in South Carolina against Clemson.

After losing to Virginia and Georgia Tech in back-to-back weeks, the Tar Heels have responded with wins over Campbell and Duke. Now, they have the chance to win 10 games this season if they can beat both Clemson and NC State. But first things first, they have to focus on a tough road environment Saturday at Clemson.

When North Carolina does hit the field, they will do so in an all-white uniform combination. The program teamed up with Sutton’s Drug Store to put on an epic reveal for the uniform.

Offensive lineman Corey Gaynor is seen sporting the all-white uniforms for the reveal in the classic Chapel Hill location.

North Carolina is set to face off against Clemson on Saturday afternoon looking for a big road win.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire