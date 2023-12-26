UNC football reveals uniform combination for Duke’s Mayo Bowl

The North Carolina Tar Heels are looking to end their season on a positive note as they get set to take on West Virginia in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte on Wednesday.

After a disappointing end to the 2023 regular season with losses to Clemson and NC State in back-to-back weeks, UNC can potentially have a positive result going into a very important offseason. As we get set for the bowl game on Wednesday, the program revealed the uniform combination the Tar Heels will be wearing.

North Carolina will wear the white helmet, white top, and blue pants for the showdown with the Mountaineers:

North Carolina is looking to end their bowl losing streak which is at three games, not having won one since 2018 in Mack Brown’s first year back, beating Temple.

Since then, UNC has lost to Texas A&M (Orange Bowl), South Carolina (Duke’s Mayo Bowl), and Oregon (Holiday Bowl).

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire