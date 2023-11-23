UNC Football reveals uniform combination for NC State game

The final regular season game of the season is here as it is rivalry week. For the North Carolina Tar Heels, they will head to Raleigh to face off against NC State.

UNC is looking to rebound after a tough loss to Clemson a week ago and will also look to end a two-game losing streak to the Wolfpack. Last season, UNC lost at home to a backup quarterback in double overtime and are hoping for some revenge.

For Saturday’s uniform reveal, the Tar Heels used a new trend from Tik Tok showcasing the uniform with a camera looking down on them. Check it out below:

The Tar Heels will go with their road white top, blue pants, and a blue helmet against NC State. It’s a uniform combination we haven’t seen yet this season.

