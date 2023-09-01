UNC Football reveals uniform combination for Week 1 vs. South Carolina

North Carolina will open up the 2023 college football season on Saturday night against South Carolina in Charlotte. It should be a good battle in primetime as both teams are looking to get the season off to a good start.

And with football here, it means the return of uniform combinations.

The Tar Heels have one of the most recognizable brands and uniforms in all of college football, decked out with the Jumpman logo. This year, the Tar Heels are going with a “Color Rush” for Saturday’s game.

UNC’s Twitter account revealed the uniform combination and the Tar Heels are going with an all-blue look:

As you see above, Cedric Gray does the reveal as he’s wearing the blue helmet, blue uniform top and blue uniform pants. With North Carolina in the national spotlight for Saturday’s game, going with a good uniform combination makes a lot of sense.

Now, let’s hope they can get the win too.

