UNC football reveals uniform combination for Saturday’s showdown against Duke

The North Carolina Tar Heels football program is getting set to host Duke in the 2023 regular season home finale. It will be senior day for the Tar Heels as they look to close out the home schedule on a good note.

It begins a stretch of three tough games as they will head on the road to face off against Clemson and NC State to close out the year. While UNC is 7-2, there is still a lot to play to play this season.

But first things first, the Tar Heels have to take care of business against Duke on Saturday.

When UNC does take the field on Saturday, they are going with an All-Carolina Blue look. The program revealed their uniform combination with a blue helmet, blue jersey and blue pants:

Now let’s hope this team can get a big rivalry week win over Duke and build some momentum into the end of the regular season.

