UNC football report card after escaping with a win against App State

UNC football didn’t lose, so we’ll reward the Tar Heels with an average report card for their double overtime victory against App State on Saturday.

Running back Omarion Hampton had a career night, quarterback Drake Maye had the go-ahead touchdown and UNC’s defense got a stop to seal the win against the feisty Mountaineers, who earned a win in 2019 – the last time they played in Chapel Hill.

Here are our grades from the Tar Heels’ second game of the 2023 season.

Offense: B

Omarion Hampton was sensational and Drake Maye made key plays to keep UNC’s offense on track. After coming up short on fourth down in the first quarter, the Tar Heels rebounded to put up 40.

Defense: C

The pass defense struggled at times and the Tar Heels didn’t have a sack, but they got a fourth-down stop to win the game in the second overtime.

Special teams: D

UNC had a chance to win it in regulation and missed a field goal that allowed App State another opportunity in overtime.

Coaching: C

Nothing crazy, nothing special. The players made plays and the Tar Heels escaped with a victory. The coaches will have plenty to point out in film sessions.

Overall: B

UNC likely would have lost this game in 2022. These Tar Heels dealt with adversity and overcame it to avoid a letdown against an in-state opponent.

