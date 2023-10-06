UNC football releases uniform combination for Syracuse game
The North Carolina Tar Heels are gearing up to host Syracuse in an Atlantic Coast Conference battle on Saturday. UNC is fresh off a bye week after beating Pitt for their first conference win.
As they prepare for a big month of October in the ACC, the Tar Heels know they need to take it one game at a time. And the focus is on the Orange right now.
When UNC does hit the field on Saturday afternoon, they will do so in a Carolina Blue uniform combination. Wide receiver J.J. Jones was featured in a video for the uniform reveal and it’s pretty awesome.
Momma always knows best 😉#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/OMl8MaQWna
— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) October 5, 2023
As you can see above, the Tar Heels will be sporting a white helmet, blue uniform top, and blue pants for this upcoming game.
