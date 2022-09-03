UNC football releases jersey combination for Week 1

The UNC football program is getting set for a showdown on Saturday in Boone, North Carolina as they will face Appalachian State in Week 1.

The Tar Heels are fresh off a win over Florida A&M with their offense leading the way. But if they want to get the win on the road this week, they are going to have to really bring it on Saturday. The Mountaineers are looking to pull off the big win and get their season off to a 1-0 start.

And when UNC does take the field on Saturday, they will do it in a uniform combination they didn’t wear last week.

The program announced the uniform combination for the game on Saturday and they are going with a Carolina Blue helmet, white top, and Carolina Blue pants for the game:

This is the first time UNC has worn this for the season and it probably wont be the last for this classic look.

