UNC football releases hype video for ACC opener

The North Carolina Tar Heels are 3-0 on the season with three non-conference wins. As Mack Brown and his team look to stay unbeaten, they open up the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference schedule on Saturday night when they travel to Pitt to face off against the Panthers.

Pitt is 1-2 on the year with losses to Cincinnati and West Virginia, and Pat Narduzzi’s team has had all sorts of issues. But this wont be an easy game for UNC despite being 7.5-point favorites.

Winning in the ACC on the road is no easy task and in primetime, the Tar Heels have to be careful.

As we get ready for Saturday’s game, the UNC football Twitter account posted a quick hype video:

Saturday’s game should be another good one, and if the Tar Heels can get to 4-0 ahead of the much-needed bye week, it would be a big confidence booster for the team.

