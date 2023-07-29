UNC football recruiting target set to decide on Saturday

Mack Brown and the UNC football program could be receiving some good news on Saturday in terms of their 2024 recruiting class.

Four-star wide receiver Alex Taylor is set to make his college decision on Saturday, picking between Clemson, UNC, NC State, Penn State, and Virginia Tech. After 19 offers in his recruitment, Taylor took some visits and then narrowed down his list to those five finalists. Now, the Greensboro native is finally set on a school and will make that decision during a ceremony at Grimsley High School.

Going into this recruitment, it’s believed that UNC is the favorite to land the in-state product.

They do hold the lone prediction on 247Sports’ crystal ball predictor with that coming from an NC State writer. While the crystal ball predictor isn’t a guarantee, it can sometimes offer some insight as to where reporters believe a recruit is going.

Taylor is set to make his decision at 4 p.m. ET and if he picks North Carolina it would be the 25th commit for the class, which ranks in the top 25 at the moment.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire