UNC football receives votes in latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels are the lone 3-0 team in the country with the win over Georgia State on Saturday in Atlanta. UNC has gone on the road in back-to-back weeks to get big wins despite a defense that struggled.

But even with the perfect record, the Tar Heels are still on the outside looking in for the latest polls.

On Sunday, the USA TODAY Coaches Poll was released and North Carolina is still in the “receiving votes” section. The Tar Heels received 10 votes, the fifth-fewest among those teams.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Alabama 2-0 1,592 (39) – 2 Georgia 2-0 1,574 (25) – 3 Ohio State 2-0 1,514 (1) – 4 Clemson 2-0 1,387 – 5 Michigan 2-0 1,370 – 6 Oklahoma 2-0 1,253 +1 7 Oklahoma State 2-0 1,137 +3 8 USC 2-0 1,133 +4 9 Michigan State 2-0 1,026 +2 10 Kentucky 2-0 901 +10 11 Arkansas 2-0 857 +6 12 NC State 2-0 816 +1 13 Miami 2-0 805 +3 14 BYU 2-0 739 +11 15 Utah 1-1 673 – 16 Tennessee 2-0 591 +10 17 Ole Miss 2-0 552 +6 18 Wake Forest 2-0 540 +3 19 Baylor 2-0 531 -11 20 Texas 1-1 306 +1 21 Florida 1-1 297 -2 22 Texas A&M 1-1 285 -16 23 Penn State 2-0 279 +4 24 Oregon 1-1 197 – 25 Pittsburgh 1-1 157 -11

Schools Dropped Out

No. 9 Notre Dame; No. 18 Wisconsin.

Others Receiving Votes

Florida State 85; Cincinnati 80; Appalachian State 50; Air Force 48; Kansas State 46; Wisconsin 43; Marshall 40; Notre Dame 35; Mississippi State 31; Washington State 29; Houston 25; Texas Tech 24; Oregon State 24; Minnesota 23; Texas Christian 18; Auburn 16; North Carolina 10; Syracuse 7; Washington 6; UCLA 4; Iowa State 4

