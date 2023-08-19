Will UNC football receive good news on WR Devontez Walker?

Just a few weeks ago, the North Carolina Tar Heels football program received some bad news regarding wide receiver Devontez Walker and his eligibility for the upcoming season. With new rules for second-time transfers, the NCAA ruled that Walker would not be eligible to play this season.

Walker transferred from Kent State back in December of 2022 before the rule was in place and enrolled at UNC in January. The NCAA took their time with the ruling and as soon as it came down, the Tar Heels’ filed an appeal.

With just a few weeks until kickoff for the 2023 college football season, North Carolina is hopeful that they will receive news in time for the Week 1 matchup against South Carolina. And Brad Crawford of 247Sports had a very interesting tweet that would be good news for the Tar Heels:

Couple sources have indicated UNC expects NCAA to reverse its decision on Tez Walker’s eligibility for the opener against South Carolina. Likely to hear something next week. Would be ‘heartbroken’ if it stands. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) August 18, 2023

UNC coaches have also remained positive with this situation, expecting the ruling to be reversed.

If that happens, it would be GREAT for this Tar Heels’ offense including Drake Maye as Walker was projected to be the top receiver for the program this season. However, we can’t assume anything just yet as this is the NCAA we are talking about…

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire