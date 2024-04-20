UNC football quarterbacks Conner Harrell, Max Johnson battle at Tar Heels' spring game

CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina football’s spring game Saturday at Kenan Stadium provided fans with a first look at what the Tar Heels might look like in the 2024 season.

The practice was not televised and official stats weren't kept at the game, but redshirt sophomore quarterback Conner Harrell was among the standouts with three passing touchdowns. Freshman wide receiver Vari Green hauled in two touchdowns.

UNC was without five of its top returners on offense: wide receivers Kobe Paysour, JJ Jones and Gavin Blackwell, along with tight ends Bryson Nesbit and John Copenhaver.

Edge rusher Kaimon Rucker, who had surgery on a finger earlier this month, was also unavailable. UNC opens the season Aug. 29 at Minnesota. Here are four takeaways from the Tar Heels’ spring game.

UNC quarterbacks Max Johnson, Conner Harrell continue battle

Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson started the scrimmage with the first-team offense, throwing a 23-yard touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Paul Billups II. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Conner Harrell faced the second-team defense, but had two explosive plays for touchdowns. Harrell connected with freshman wideout Javarius Green for a 68-yard touchdown before finding veteran Nate McCollum on a slant route that led to a 65-yard TD. Both players looked good in moments, so the battle continues for the starting job ahead of the season opener.

Jordan Shipp could be one of UNC’s top playmakers

Freshman wide receiver Jordan Shipp looks the part as a potential star on the outside, snagging several catches over defenders before hauling in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Harrell. UNC’s highest-ranked recruit, according to 247Sports, Shipp was an elite playmaker at Providence Day School in Charlotte. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound wideout was a three-time state champion and logged 37 touchdowns, with nearly 3,000 yards in three seasons.

Desmond Evans, ‘Stick’ Lane, Will Hardy shine for Tar Heels’ defense

UNC’s new defensive coordinator Geoff Collins has a crowd of talented veterans to work with this season. Senior defensive lineman Desmond Evans was in the backfield consistently throughout Saturday’s scrimmage and fellow veteran Antavious “Stick” Lane showed off his coverage skills while delivering some big-time hits. Junior defensive back Will Hardy had the biggest play of the day for the defense, snagging an interception that resulted in a 22-yard touchdown.

UNC kickers struggle

UNC kickers Noah Burnette and Liam Boyd each missed field goals in Saturday’s scrimmage. Burnette missed a 46-yard field goal on the opening possession and Boyd followed with a miss from 48 yards out. Burnette made 19 of 20 field goals last season to finish fifth among ACC kickers.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC football spring takeaways: Quarterbacks, Tar Heels to watch