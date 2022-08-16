UNC Football putting pressure on ECU commit

Mack Brown and the UNC football program are starting to put the pressure on a three-star defensive back in the 2023 recruiting class that is already committed to East Carolina.

The Swainsboro, Georgia native committed to the Pirates back on June 19th, ending his recruitment for the time being. But since then, UNC has shown significant interest and that has escalated even more in recent days with the Tar Heels officially offering him on Friday morning.

With UNC showing significant interest, Adams has a decision to make and it appears as if the Tar Heels have a shot in this one.

Inside Carolina is reporting that Adams has scheduled his visit to UNC and will check out the campus and program despite being committed to ECU already. That’s great news for Brown and his staff as they put the full court press on the defensive back.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Adams is a Georgia native that is ranked No. 1472 overall, No. 131 at his position and the No. 129 player in Georgia per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire