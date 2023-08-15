UNC football provides injury update for Lejond Cavazos

The North Carolina Tar Heels are just a few weeks away from opening up the 2023 college football season in Charlotte against South Carolina.

In what Tar Heels’ fans hope is an exciting season, Mack Brown’s program is preparing for the upcoming campaign in Chapel Hill. And on Tuesday, Brown met the media to provide some injury updates including to defensive back Lejond Cavazos.

The former Ohio State transfer suffered a lower-body injury during the preseason and had to have surgery. While Cavazos is sitting out of practice, some good news is potentially on the horizon. Brown told the media that Cavazos had surgery and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks:

#UNC reports CB Lejond Cavazos is out 4-6 weeks after sustaining a lower body injury. Mack is very happy with the prognosis. — Michael Koh (@michaelkohwchl) August 15, 2023

That’s good news and puts a timetable for his return to late September and early October. Of course, he may not return right away in a big role and could need some ramp-up time.

After getting four starts last season, Cavazos was expected to have a backup role in the secondary with some valuable experience.

