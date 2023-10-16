UNC football projected to face off against SEC powerhouse in bowl game

The North Carolina Tar Heels are now 6-0 on the season following a big win over Miami this past weekend. With the best start since 1997, the Tar Heels are hoping to play themselves into not only the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game but also a potential College Football Playoff spoiler.

With the recent win over Miami, one publication is moving them up in their New Year’s Six bowl projections.

Andy Staples of On3 wrote on his latest New Year’s Six projections and right there in the Peach Bowl are the Tar Heels. And Staples has UNC facing off against a traditional SEC powerhouse in Alabama.

The Tar Heels have been trending in the right direction in terms of making one of those big bowl games all season long.

We’ve seen them matched up against the Big Ten in the Orange Bowl but this is the first time they are matched up with Alabama. Now, the thing to remember is that UNC likely will be without quarterback Drake Maye and potentially other players.

But the chance to face off against Nick Saban and Alabama? That would be something.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire