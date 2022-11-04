UNC football program releases uniform combination for Virginia game

The UNC football program is coming off a big win over Pitt a week ago at home. With that win, UNC is now 7-1 overall and in control of the coastal division in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

But as we clip the calendar over to November, the Tar Heels have four games left on that ACC schedule. And all four are very important.

Next up for UNC is a road date at Virginia, a place that was a horror for them back in 2020. The No. 15 Tar Heels were upset by 1-4 Virginia that night on Halloween Weekend, proving that the South’s Oldest Rivalry is never easy.

This year, UNC has a lot on the line again. They are No. 17 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings and need a win to keep their spot or move up. And when UNC does take the field on Saturday afternoon, they will do so with a uniform combination featuring a blue helmet, white uniform top, and blue pants:

The calm before the storm ⛈️ Your uni combo for this weekend 🔥#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/FmV7wwsdyV — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) November 3, 2022

Kickoff is set for Noon ET on Saturday afternoon as UNC looks to improve to 8-1 overall.

