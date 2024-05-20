UNC football program to receive visit from Big Ten commit

Mack Brown and the UNC football program are still putting together their 2025 recruiting class as they prepare for a busy Summer on the recruiting trail.

The program will hold a few big visit weekends in June, hoping to not only land some prospects but potentially sway others into coming to Chapel Hill for the future. And one prospect that is set to visit is Ohio State commit London Merritt.

The IMG Academy prospect committed to Ohio State in April, picking the Buckeyes over a total of 39 offers. However, looking at Merritt’s recruiting profile on 247Sports, he’s still scheduled to visit North Carolina on June 7th for a big recruiting weekend.

Inside Carolina also hinted that he will honor that visit in a premium post.

North Carolina might not be the only school he will be visiting in the month of June as he’s reportedly open to a visit to see the Florida Gators as well per a report.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Merritt is listed as a four-star recruit who is ranked No. 125 nationally, No. 16 defensive end, and No. 15 player in the state of Florida per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

The Tar Heels have 10 commitments in the 2025 class, holding a top 25 class going into a very important Summer. They still have a good amount of prospects they are pursuing, including Merritt and the hope is that they can add to this already talented class.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire