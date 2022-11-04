UNC football program predicted to end up in Orange Bowl

While the college football season isn’t quite over, the bowl game pictures become more clear with each passing week. For the UNC football program, it’s not a matter of if it’ll make it into one, but just where it’ll end up.

The Tar Heels sit at 7-1 on the season and lead the ACC Coastal Division — with a chance to wrap it up this week.

Currently on a four-game winning streak, the lone loss of the season came to Notre Dame.

One FOX college football national analyst, RJ Young, made his precision for where the Tar Heels would end up — and it’s in a New Year’s Six Bowl. He predicts North Carolina will face off against Illinois in the Orange Bowl.

🏟🏆 @RJ_Young makes his New Year's Six Bowl matchup predictions Do you agree with his picks? pic.twitter.com/rG4vL5G8Tf — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 3, 2022

UNC has played in one Orange Bowl in school history and that came in 2020, an eventual loss to Texas A&M.

North Carolina has been to three straight bowl games under Mack brown but has a 1-2 record in those games. They are looking to change that this season.

Led by Drake Maye, a Maxwell Award Semi-Finalist, and talented wide receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green, the UNC offense is one of the most lethal and explosive groups in the entire country.

North Carolina has games against Virginia, at No. 20 Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and No. 21 NC State remaining on the schedule.

