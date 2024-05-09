UNC football program offers four-star in-state prospect
Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels continue to build their future recruiting classes, hoping to land some big-time talent for the program.
On Wednesday, they officially entered the race for one of the best in-state prospects in the 2026 class. Rolesville native Zavion Griffin-Haynes revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that he has received an official offer from the Tar Heels in his recruitment.
UNC is the 13th offer for Griffin-Haynes so far, joining programs like Tennessee, NC State, Miami, Auburn, and Penn State among others.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound edge rusher is starting to see his recruitment get busier as the days go on. With a long ways to go in the 2026 class, the in-state recruit will see even more offers come his way.
After a Great conversation with @RRACKLEY9 Blessed to receive (A)n offer from Univeristy Of Chapel Hill ! @CoachCollins @TedMonachino @CoachMackBrown @CoachLindsey @RamsFootballNC pic.twitter.com/kmuG13KSpD
— Zavion Griffin-Haynes (@ZavionGH) May 8, 2024
Griffin-Haynes is ranked No. 91 nationally, the No. 9 edge rusher and No. 8 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports composite rankings.
UNC has yet to land a commitment in the 2026 class but does have offers out to several prospects. They do have 10 players committed to the 2025 class so far.
