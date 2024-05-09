UNC football program offers four-star in-state prospect

Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels continue to build their future recruiting classes, hoping to land some big-time talent for the program.

On Wednesday, they officially entered the race for one of the best in-state prospects in the 2026 class. Rolesville native Zavion Griffin-Haynes revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that he has received an official offer from the Tar Heels in his recruitment.

UNC is the 13th offer for Griffin-Haynes so far, joining programs like Tennessee, NC State, Miami, Auburn, and Penn State among others.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound edge rusher is starting to see his recruitment get busier as the days go on. With a long ways to go in the 2026 class, the in-state recruit will see even more offers come his way.

Griffin-Haynes is ranked No. 91 nationally, the No. 9 edge rusher and No. 8 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports composite rankings.

UNC has yet to land a commitment in the 2026 class but does have offers out to several prospects. They do have 10 players committed to the 2025 class so far.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire