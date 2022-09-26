UNC football program flips ECU commit

The weekend wasn’t a total loss for Mack Brown and the UNC football program.

After losing to Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill, UNC didn’t have to wait long for good news. While on a visit, Brown’s program learned that they were able to flip East Carolina Ty Adams. The defensive back made the announcement on Sunday afternoon just hours after his visit was complete, per Inside Carolina.

Adams originally committed to ECU as a three-star prospect but even then, the Tar Heels kept the pressure on.

It was clear UNC was interested when they offered the commit over the Summer and getting him on campus was key. As soon as UNC could do that, they were able to impress Adams enough to get that commitment flipped.

The Georgia native gives UNC 19 total commitments in the 2023 class, which currently ranks No. 21 overall.

