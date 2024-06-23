UNC football program adds JuCo running back to 2024 roster

Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels’ football program have made a late addition to the 2024 roster.

With just a few months to go until the season starts for the Tar Heels, JuCo running back Charleston French is joining the team, he announced via social media on Sunday. French officially visited North Carolina this past weekend and the Fulton (Miss.) Itawamba CC product was convinced enough that the Tar Heels were the program for him.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pound French earned an offer from Brown and his staff and he accepted it right away, becoming the latest player to join the running back room.

All glory to God!!! I’m a Tarheel!!! Let’s work!!! Thank you to my high school coaches and head coach @BrooksDampeer, my JUCO coaches and head coach @Coach_TMacon! Thank you @CoachMackBrown, @coachlporter, @coachmeans_20 and all the UNC staff for believing in me! Special… pic.twitter.com/tnFKhVnQsf — Charleston French (@CharlestonFren9) June 23, 2024

French is coming off a season in which he rushed for 924 yards and eight touchdowns on 180 carries. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry, showcasing his tough run ability.

With the addition of French, UNC’s running back room adds some depth to the position. Omarion Hampton leads the way as the top back but the program also has Caleb Hood, Darwin Barlow, Jordan Louie and Davion Gause.

