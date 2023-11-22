UNC football players remember NC State planting flag after 2022 win

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ football program will look to end a two-game losing streak to NC State on Saturday night when they visit Raleigh. And this game feels a little personal for the Tar Heels.

Last season, the Wolfpack stunned the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill behind backup Ben Finley who threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns in the double-overtime win. It was a tough loss for the Tar Heels who were favored in the game and were hoping to end the regular season on a positive note.

But it’s what happened after the game that is still in UNC players’ minds.

The Wolfpack planted their flag at midfield to celebrate the big win and it doesn’t sit well with Kaimon Rucker. The standout pass rusher talked about that moment on Tuesday and told reporters that they felt disrespected:

Regarding State players putting a flag in the middle of the field at Kenan last year, #UNC jack Kaimon Rucker said, “I think it raises the bar tremendously. It’s very disrespectful. You put a flag in the middle of our place and what we call home, you know, that’s like it’s you… pic.twitter.com/L88xDqr3lo — Tar Heel Illustrated (@HeelIllustrated) November 21, 2023

The good news for Rucker and his team is that they have the chance to go on the road and get a big win over the Wolfpack themselves this year. If they do that, don’t be surprised if we see them pull something like this for some payback.

But first things first, UNC has to win the game.

