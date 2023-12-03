UNC football to play West Virginia in Duke's Mayo Bowl

UNC football will end its season in Charlotte against West Virginia at the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

The Tar Heels (8-4, 4-4 ACC) won six in a row to start the season, including a season-opening victory against South Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Classic, before dropping four of their last six games.

In the last two weeks, UNC has dealt with rumors of head coach Mack Brown’s retirement and the possibility of quarterback Drake Maye missing the bowl game. UNC vs. West Virginia is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 5:30 p.m. (ESPN).

Following the regular season, former LSU and Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson announced his commitment to join UNC for the 2024 season. Before the Tar Heels shift their focus to next season, they’ll attempt to end 2023 on a positive note with a postseason victory.

UNC has a three game losing streak in bowl games, aiming for its first win since the 2019 Military Bowl.The Tar Heels lost the 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl against South Carolina.

