UNC football picks up prediction for three-star athlete

Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels’ football program might be on the verge of picking up another commitment in the 2025 recruiting class.

With UNC hosting three-star athlete Julien Horton for a visit this past weekend, the Tar Heels were hoping to pull the Maryland commit away from the Terrapins. And they may have just done that.

On Sunday, Horton took to X (formerly Twitter) that he has de-committed from Maryland and is re-opening his recruitment. Horton thanked the Maryland coaches in the messages, while revealing that he is re-opening his recruitment.

The Bel Air, Maryland native has 20 offers in his recruitment and has taken visits to UNC and Maryland this past month.

With Horton’s recruitment re-opened now, it appears as UNC has done enough to even take a lead in his new recruitment. On Sunday, Horton received two crystal ball predictions to the Tar Heels including one from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Briah Dohn. The other came from a Maryland recruiting expert.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Horton is ranked No. 886 nationally, the No. 75 athlete and No. 22 player in the state of Maryland per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

UNC currently has 10 players committed in the 2025 class which ranks No. 47 nationally. They have the chance to add more to this class and improve it, potentially starting with Horton.

