UNC football picks up crystal ball prediction for four star

Mack Brown and the UNC football program continues their pursuit of prospects for future recruiting classes. So far, UNC has just two commitments for the 2023 class but are pushing hard for other recruits.

And they might be close to reeling one in.

Four-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs is an in-state prospect out of Concord that plays at Jay M. Robinson High School. Hobbs has a total of 13 offers in his recruitment and is drawing interest from UNC, Missouri, Penn State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others. But it appears as if UNC has the lead in this one.

The Tar Heels have picked up a crystal ball prediction on 247Sports from recruiting analyst Brian Dohn with a confidence of 7. It’s the lone prediction for Hobbs at the moment.

A prediction doesn’t guarantee a commitment but with Hobbs in late June, this is a good sign for the Tar Heels moving forward.

