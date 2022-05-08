Breaking News:

Dmitry Bivol defeats mutli-class champion Canelo Alvarez in major boxing upset

UNC football picks up crystal ball prediction for four star

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zack Pearson
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • North Carolina Tar Heels
    North Carolina Tar Heels
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Mack Brown and the UNC football program continues their pursuit of prospects for future recruiting classes. So far, UNC has just two commitments for the 2023 class but are pushing hard for other recruits.

And they might be close to reeling one in.

Four-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs is an in-state prospect out of Concord that plays at Jay M. Robinson High School. Hobbs has a total of 13 offers in his recruitment and is drawing interest from UNC, Missouri, Penn State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others. But it appears as if UNC has the lead in this one.

The Tar Heels have picked up a crystal ball prediction on 247Sports from recruiting analyst Brian Dohn with a confidence of 7. It’s the lone prediction for Hobbs at the moment.

A prediction doesn’t guarantee a commitment but with Hobbs in late June, this is a good sign for the Tar Heels moving forward.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Recommended Stories

  • UNC reaches out to top transfer target

    Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have reached out to the top target in the transfer portal per a report.

  • Lions draft of ‘tough, gritty, solid guys’ draws praise from NFL execs

    One exec noted how WR Jameson Williams earned an ejection fro targeting on a special teams play as a positive

  • LOOK: Hubert Davis in Dallas to watch former Tar Heels

    UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis was in Dallas to watch the Suns-Mavericks and met up with former players before the game.

  • Crimean Tatar medic trapped at Azovstal appeals to Turkey for help

    A Crimean Tatar combat medic who is tending to the wounded defenders and civilians at Mariupol’s Azovstal steel mill made a public appeal to Turkey for help via an Instagram video on May 5.

  • Friday NASCAR schedule at Darlington Raceway

    The Camping World Truck Series kicks things off from Darlington with the first race of the weekend, while Xfinity hits the track for practice and qualifying.

  • UN Security Council states 'deep concern' for Ukraine

    STORY: The brief text, drafted by Norway and Mexico, said, "The Security Council expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine," adding that "all Member States have undertaken, under the Charter of the United Nations, the obligation to settle their international disputes by peaceful means."The presidential statement, known as a PRST, also expressed "strong support for the efforts of the Secretary-General in the search for a peaceful solution," requesting UN chief Antonio Guterres brief the council again "in due course."Guterres met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv last week.His visits paved the way for joint United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross operations that have evacuated some 500 civilians from Ukraine's port city of Mariupol and the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the past week.The Security Council statement was agreed despite a diplomatic tit-for-tat that has been escalating since Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" and what Guterres blasted as Russia's "absurd war."Mexico's Ambassador to the UN, Juan Ramon De La Fuente Ramirez, defended the council against criticisms that the statement was too little too late, saying "it shows at least a willingness" to move in the right direction.Russia vetoed a draft Security Council resolution on Feb. 25 that would have deplored Moscow's invasion. China, the United Arab Emirates and India abstained from the vote. A council resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, Russia, China, France or Britain to pass.The 193-member U.N. General Assembly, where no country has a veto, has since overwhelmingly adopted two resolutions, illustrating Russia's international isolation over Ukraine. Such resolutions are non-binding, but they carry political weight.The General Assembly has deplored Russia's "aggression against Ukraine," demanding both that Russian troops stop fighting and withdraw and that there be aid access and civilian protection. It also criticized Russia for creating a "dire" humanitarian situation.

  • Longshot Rich Strike races to stunning Kentucky Derby triumph

    Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot who only got into the field the day before the race, stormed home on the inside to seize a stunning upset victory in the 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

  • NBA playoffs: Ja Morant deletes 'broke the code' tweet after apparent knee injury

    After the game, Morant tweeted “broke the code” with a video clip of his apparent knee injury, then quickly deleted the tweet.

  • Former Bucs WR Antonio Brown calls Colin Kaepernick ‘trash’

    See what former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown had to say about Colin Kaepernick

  • Here are the payouts and final odds for the 2022 Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs

    Did you hit it big at the betting window? Here are the payouts for the 2022 Kentucky Oaks horse race, which was won by Secret Oath.

  • News: Odell Beckham to Cowboys? 2nd NFL team in Dallas? McCarthy’s Lambeau return preserved

    The Cowboys coach returns to Green Bay in 2022; plus investigating Odell Beckham as a Cowboy and whether Dallas could support two NFL teams. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Kentucky Derby day recap: 80-1 longshot Rich Strike wins and more from Churchill Downs

    Rich Strike surged in the final stretch to edge Epicenter, who was the favorite by post time, and Zandon to win the Kentucky Derby.

  • 2022 NFL Draft: Patriots made best trade of weekend, per ESPN ranking

    The Patriots have been mostly criticized for their decisions in the 2022 NFL Draft, but it appears they made at least one wise move over the weekend.

  • Alcarez Tops Djokovic in Spain as Sponsors Continue to Drop Tennis’ No. 1

    Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz topped world No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open in a thrilling three-set match that lasted more than three-and-a-half hours on Saturday. The win comes a day after the 19-year-old defeated his idol, Rafael Nadal. Djokovic has failed to win any of his four events this year, after being deported […]

  • Kentucky Derby Updates | Longshot Rich Strike pays off big

    Rich Strike, an 80-1 long shot who only entered the Kentucky Derby field on Friday as a last-minute replacement for Ethereal Road, paid off big for bettors with one of the biggest upsets in Derby history. The horse paid $163.60, $74.20 and $29.40 as the winner on a fast track by 3/4 lengths over favorite Epicenter, who returned $7.40 and $5.20 for second. Longshot and final entry Rich Strike has crossed the finish line first in the 148th Kentucky Derby, outracing favorite Epicenter and Zandon.

  • Las Vegas Lands Another Major Sports Franchise

    Sin City and the Las Vegas Strip have quickly become the center of the sports world which has been great news for Caesars and MGM.

  • Oregon Ducks ranked prominently in USA TODAY Sports preseason Top-25; USC Trojans unranked

    Dan Lanning and the Ducks are ranked prominently in USA TODAY Sports' latest top-25. The Trojans, on the other hand...

  • Ja Morant deletes 'broke the code' tweet on Jordan Poole knee grab in Game 3

    Ja Morant didn't speak to the media after the blowout loss to the Warriors, but a now-deleted tweet he sent roughly 20 minutes after the game spoke volumes.

  • NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ blowout win over Grizzlies in Game 3

    After the Warriors surged to a blowout win over the Grizzlies in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead, NBA Twitter chimed in with different reactions.

  • Payouts for 2022 Kentucky Derby following stunning win by Rich Strike

    Rich Strike's sunning win in the 2022 Kentucky Derby produced huge payouts for bettors - if they actually put money down on the 80-1 long shot.