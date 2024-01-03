UNC Football parts ways with Gene Chizik and Tim Cross

The UNC football program has parted ways with assistant Head Coach for defense Gene Chizik, and defensive line Coach Tim Cross per the University.

The news comes a week after UNC’s nightmare bowl loss to WVU, with staff changes expected to follow. Chizik lasted two seasons in Chapel Hill, meanwhile Cross had been on the staff since 2018. Mack Brown who made the staff changes, expressed his gratitude for both coaches in the press release.

Brown on Chizik and Cross departure.

“Gene Chizik is one of the best football coaches I’ve shared the sideline with during my 46 years of coaching,” Brown said. “He’s a man of faith who worked tirelessly to provide the best coaching and mentorship he could to the young men he coached. We met extensively following the season, and despite the improvements from last season to this season, we mutually agreed that parting ways would be in the best interest of both he and the program. I want to thank Gene and his family for all they’ve done for our program and wish them nothing but the best.”

“I want to thank Coach Cross and his family for all they’ve done for our program,” added Brown. “He is a wonderful man and an outstanding football coach. Tim really cares about the young men he coaches, and you can see that in the relationships he’s built with them. We wish him well in his future endeavors.

The staff changes are a welcoming change for fans who encouraged the move. A national search will begin immediately for the program’s next defensive coordinator.

In the meantime, Co-Defensive Coordinator Charlton Warren’s role will still be the same, while adding the oversee of UNC defensive backs. Senior Defensive Analyst Ted Monachino’s role will also expand, taking over for Tim Cross as defensive line coach.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire