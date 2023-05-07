UNC football offers three-star QB in 2024 class

The North Carolina Tar Heels are in pursuit of a three-star quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class.

After missing out on a few quarterback prospects in the class, Mack Brown and the Tar Heels’ staff are still hoping to land a player at the position, and have now offered three-star quarterback Michael Merdinger. The offer came on Saturday afternoon as he was on a visit to UNC’s campus.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Merdinger is a Florida native that has a total of 13 offers in his recruitment. He’s drawn interest from programs like Georgia Tech, Minnesota and Appalachian State among others.

Around the same time that UNC offered Merdinger on Saturday, they received a crystal ball prediction on 247Sports for the quarterback. The prediction came from national recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong and is the only prediction for Merdinger at the moment.

