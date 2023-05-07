UNC football offers three-star QB in 2024 class
The North Carolina Tar Heels are in pursuit of a three-star quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class.
After missing out on a few quarterback prospects in the class, Mack Brown and the Tar Heels’ staff are still hoping to land a player at the position, and have now offered three-star quarterback Michael Merdinger. The offer came on Saturday afternoon as he was on a visit to UNC’s campus.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Merdinger is a Florida native that has a total of 13 offers in his recruitment. He’s drawn interest from programs like Georgia Tech, Minnesota and Appalachian State among others.
Thank you God! After a great conversation and visit with @CoachMackBrown and @ChipLindsey11 , I’m beyond blessed and honored to receive an offer from the University of North Carolina!!! 🐏 @Redskins32 @FootballGibbons @BozemanFootball @Andrew_Ivins @TheCribSouthFLA pic.twitter.com/baNU72foi4
— Michael Merdinger (@michaelm_18) May 6, 2023
Around the same time that UNC offered Merdinger on Saturday, they received a crystal ball prediction on 247Sports for the quarterback. The prediction came from national recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong and is the only prediction for Merdinger at the moment.
