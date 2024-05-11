UNC football offers son of former NFL standout running back

While the main football focus in Chapel Hill right now is on the upcoming 2024 season, there’s no reason the North Carolina Tar Heels can’t start preparing for the future.

UNC head coach Mack Brown is known for his ability to bring in high-profile recruits, such as Travis Shaw, Desmond Evans and – most notably – Drake Maye, who flipped his commitment from Alabama to North Carolina.

Mack is acing the Class of 2025 recruiting trail so far, with 10 commits to the Tar Heels.

Mack also has UNC in the mix for Class of 2026 cornerback Camden Portis, as he offered the son of college and professional football legend Clinton Portis on Thursday.

The younger Portis, who spent the first two seasons of his high school career playing for Indian Land High School in Fort Mill, SC, transferred into North Carolina for his upcoming junior season. Camdin will be suiting up for the Myers Park (Charlotte, NC) Mustangs, who won their conference last year, but bowed out in the opening round of the NCHSAA 4A State Playoffs.

The elder Portis won the 2001 BCS title with the Miami Hurricanes, then enjoyed a 9-year NFL career with the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins (now Washington Football Team). Clinton ended his successful pro career with 9,923 rushing yards – which was 27th all-time but now ranks 32nd – and two Pro Bowl selections.

Could the Tar Heels land the younger Portis and make him a key part of their defense in two years?

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire