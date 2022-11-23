UNC football offensive keys to the game vs N.C. State

The UNC football program is back on the field this Friday looking to get back on the right side of the win/loss column.

Following a disappointing and shocking loss to Georgia Tech last week, mainly due to the offensive performance, this game becomes even more critical heading into an ACC Championship fight with Clemson.

Any and all momentum the Tar Heels had this year would be taken away if they limp into the ACC title game.

N.C. State comes into this matchup on a two-game losing streak and have been bounced from the top-25 as well.

The Tar Heels can’t get caught looking ahead because this Wolfpack team is ready for this matchup.

Here are the offensive keys to the game for UNC.

Fix the red zone issues and finish drives with touchdowns

This is becoming a major issue that UNC has to address, but its red zone offense has been very lackluster this year.

Last week, it was the reason why the Tar Heels lost against Georgia Tech.

In total, UNC had five red zone trips, and one other drive that ended at the GT 23 yard line. The Tar Heels came away with just one touchdown. Overall they were just a 2-of-5 red zone performance. The other trip that ended at the 23 was a [autotag]Drake Maye[/autotag] interception.

The play calling seems to try and get ‘too cute’ and not utilize the playmakers on the roster.

The decision to continue to go for it on forth down has also been a major factor, and was last week. The Tar Heels failed on a few fourth down conversations inside the red zone and came away with zero points instead of connecting on at least a field goal.

UNC needs to get that fixed.

Don't abandon Elijah Green

The Wolfpack bring in a very good overall defense but even a better rushing defense. The Tar Heels sometimes abandon the run and become too one-dimensional.

N.C. State comes in ranked 2nd in the ACC in total rushing defense, allowing just 101.4 yards per game on the ground this season. Opponents are also averaging just 3.6 yards per carry — 3rd in the ACC.

[autotag]Elijah Green[/autotag] has been the workhorse back for UNC the last few weeks and has done a good job in the backfield. He is coming off of a 92-yard outing against Georgia Tech, but on just 10 carries — 80 coming on his first touch of the game.

Green had 18 and 22 carries in the two games prior, and with seven touchdowns in the last five games, he needs to continue getting carries.

When he does, it opens up so much more for the lethal passing game.

Protect Drake Maye

The offensive line for the Tar Heels has been an issue this year and especially last week.

The Yellow Jackets had six sacks and 12 tackles for loss — both impacting the game drastically.

UNC had given up four or more sacks just once in the first eight weeks, including two games with zero. The last three weeks, however, there have been two games with at least four, including the six last week.

While Maye has the ability to extend plays and move outside of the pocket, having a clean pocket open up the entire passing game even more.

The Wolfpack is not a team that gets to the opposing quarterback, with the third to least amount of sacks in the ACC this season.

