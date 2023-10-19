UNC Football: Offensive Keys to the Game against UVA

Sitting at 6-0 atop the ACC with Florida State, the UNC football team is in a great position to contend for a conference championship.

Outside of App State, the Tar Heels have beaten opponents with relative ease. Casuals might look at their undefeated record and think, “must be a bunch of FCS teams.”

Nope.

Five of Carolina’s six wins – South Carolina, Minnesota, Pitt, Syracuse and Miami – are against Power 5 schools. The lone school outside the Power 5 is an App State squad that competes with the country’s best – see last year’s upset at Texas A&M.

UNC only has one FCS team, Campbell University, on its schedule for Saturday, Nov. 4. This is common of several Power 5 schools to play at least one FCS school.

The Tar Heels have scored 40 points in four of their six games – even more impressive against top-ranked defenses in Minnesota, Syracuse and Miami. Drake Maye looks more and more like a Heisman Trophy contender each week, Omarion Hampton gives UNC its first star running back since Ty Chandler, while the group of pass-catchers is among the most talented in recent history.

Carolina plays likely it easiest ACC opponent in UVA on Saturday, Oct 21. While the Tar Heels are expected to win big, let’s take a look at exactly what they need to do offensively in hopes of continuing their win streak:

Continue to feed Omarion Hampton

Oct 14, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) carries the ball against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

With how well UNC’s offense has been playing, I’m running out of things to write about what they can do on that side of the football in future games.

Just kidding.

With Carolina’s latest win, a convincing, 41-31 defeat of Miami in Kenan Stadium last weekend, seemingly everyone produced. Maye had a great game and Devontez Walker showed Tar Heel Nation the superior talent he has.

One reason I think UNC’s offense clicked so well was because of Hampton’s performance on the ground.

After going three consecutive games without a 100-yard performance, Hampton gashed Miami’s defense for 197 yards and a touchdown. Entering the clash, Miami allowed the second-fewest rushing yards (58.2) to opponents among FBS schools.

Virginia allows 177 rushing yards per game to opponents. If Carolina wants to assert its dominance early, they’ll want to feed Hampton the rock.

Get the tight ends involved

Oct 14, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end John Copenhaver (81) runs after a catch as Miami Hurricanes safety Kamren Kinchens (5) makes the tackle in the second half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Maye is one of the best quarterbacks in college football – he has the arm strength, accuracy and mobility that NFL teams covet – but his talent is also due to the group of pass-catchers he has.

Seven different receivers have at least 100 receiving yards, led by 374 from Georgia Tech transfer Nate McCollum. Six pass-catchers have at least one touchdown – Walker and Kobe Paysour both have three.

There was a lot of preseason hype around the tight end room of John Copenhaver, Bryson Nesbit and Kamari Morales. The hype is verified – each player has 100 receiving yards, while Copenhaver and Nesbit each have two touchdowns.

Wide receivers have been stealing the show in recent weeks (Walker against Miami, McCollum against Syracuse). It’s time for one of the tight end to step up and lead the way against UVA.

Start strong

Oct 14, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass as he is chased by Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (44) in the first half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

In both the App State and Miami games, UNC has not found a consistent offensive rhythm in the first half.

That nearly cost the Tar Heels a win in each game. The Mountaineers weren’t dominating in Week 2, but they were holding one of the country’s top offenses in check. Same with the Hurricanes last weekend – they held a halftime lead, but Carolina wasn’t taking advantage of its opportunities.

Between the App State and Miami games, UNC scored a combined 57 second-half points. This is no doubt a relief from slow first halves, a habit Carolina will want to avoid as it gets deeper into ACC play.

Keep Drake Maye rolling

Oct 14, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass against the Miami Hurricanes in the first half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Maye is playing his best football as of late.

He has multiple passings touchdown in each of UNC’s last two games, plus at least one in four consecutive matchups. Maye threw four interceptions in his first three games, but has been taking much better care of the ball since.

Carolina’s star quarterback has reached 200 yards in every game, including two 400-yard performances. Maye set a season-high with four touchdown passes against the Hurricanes, with three of them going to Walker.

UVA’s defense is not anywhere as good as Miami’s, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Maye reach at least 300 yards. Who knows, maybe he’ll add a rushing touchdown?

If all else fails (or even if it's working), throw the ball to Walker

Oct 14, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) scores a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes in the first half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Tar Heel Nation rejoiced two weeks ago, with the NCAA finally reversing its decision on Walker’s eligibility.

While he only caught six passes for 43 yards against Syracuse, he exploded onto the scene against Miami with a 100-yard, 3-touchdown performance.

Carolina badly needed him before the season – particularly with Josh Downs and Antoine Green being selected in the NFL Draft. With the suddenly-deep receiver room UNC has, Walker does not need to be Superman for his team to win every game.

If the Tar Heels find themselves in a tight spot, however, they have a clear-cut Number One they can count on in Walker.

