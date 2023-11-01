UNC Football: Offensive keys to game for noon kickoff against Campbell

Through eight games into the UNC football season, we know one thing: Offense is NOT the issue.

Carolina has 31 points in seven of its eight games, with the lone exception being a 31-27, home clunker against UVA. The Tar Heels seem to do one of two things – start hot and then cool off, or rally after halftime.

Carolina’s been doing the former recently, scoring 45 first-half points between the UVA and Georgia Tech losses. The Tar Heels have, on the other hand, managed just 24 second-half points.

With a team so offensively-skilled like UNC, why does it fail to play a consistent football game? Carolina sports stars at every offensive skill position – a former Heisman Trophy contender in Drake Maye, a budding star running back in Omarion Hampton, a true number one receiver in Devontez Walker, plus a deep tight end room headlined by Bryson Nesbit.

That is a question Carolina hopes to answer during practices this week, as it prepares for a home, 12 p.m. kickoff on Saturday against Campbell University. UNC should wipe the floor with its upcoming FCS opponent, but given how porous its defense is, no win is guaranteed anymore.

What exactly does Carolina need to do offensively against the Camels? Let’s find out.

Play a full game

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

I know we already skimmed it above, but UNC has not put together a complete offensive game in consecutive losses to UVA and Miami.

The Tar Heels‘ second-half production, in particular, has cost them. They’ve combined for 24 second-half points against two of the ACC’s worst teams.

The first half is no issue, with Carolina moving the ball at ease. UNC feeds Hampton on the ground, while Maye connects with any receiver he chooses.

If the Tar Heels can score and move the ball effectively in every quarter against Campbell, I like their chances to win.

Give Hampton the ball...and don't stop feeding him

Oct 14, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) carries the ball against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Failure to run the football cost UNC in its 31-27 loss to UVA.

The Cavaliers nearly doubled the Tar Heels in carries, holding a 54-29 advantage. UVA ran for 228 yards against UNC, which tallied 143 yards between five ballcarriers.

Hampton carried the ball 19 times for 112 yards against the Cavaliers. Why didn’t he get more touches?

Carolina stuck with the ground game a lot more against Georgia Tech, with three players splitting 47 carries for 267 yards and four touchdowns. The Yellow Jackets were just, collectively, much more productive with the run.

With three-consecutive 100 yard games in his back pocket, Hampton seems to finally be hitting his stride, UNC needs to lean on him for offensive production Saturday.

Get Nate McCollum back in the passing game

Oct 14, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Nate McCollum (6) after a run against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Remember when Georgia Tech transfer Nate McCollum posted two, 100-yard receiving games in three outings?

If not, that’s because his offensive role has diminished severely.

McCollum caught a season-high 15 passes for a season-best 165 yards on Saturday, Sept. 16 against Minnesota. Two weeks later, he hauled in just seven passes for 135 yards. Those were both Tar Heel victories.

Since then? McCollum has just six catches for 32 yards.

This could be due to Devontez Walker’s return, or Maye just simply spreading the ball around more.

If Carolina wants to get back to its winning ways on Saturday, though, they’ll want to look McCollum’s way more.

Help Noah Burnette re-discover his kicking stroke

Sep 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels place kicker Noah Burnette (98) kicks a field goal from the hold of punter Cole Maynard (92) against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Not to say that kicking would’ve influenced Saturday’s outcome, but it wouldn’t have made much of a difference with how UNC’s defense played.

Carolina starting kicker Noah Burnette was perfect coming into last weekend’s Georgia Tech game, but missed a 39-yard field goal with his team up, 42-39, in the fourth quarter.

UNC would’ve lost by one if the game played out like it did, but a made field goal could’ve created enough momentum to close the game out.

Though it was just one miss, let’s hope Burnette’s confidence isn’t shaken. UNC could use his leg on Saturday.

Utilize the backups

Sep 16, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Conner Harrell (15) on the field before the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The UNC-Campbell game could get out of hand in a hurry – if the Tar Heels play their cards right.

Say Carolina goes up by four or five touchdowns, with the Camels struggling to score.

In this scenario, with this game not mattering a ton, it’d be nice for UNC’s backups to get some reps. Maye is likely not coming back next year, so it’d be ideal for backup quarterback Conner Harrell to get some reps.

