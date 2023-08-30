UNC Football: Offensive keys to the game against South Carolina

College football fans can finally rejoice – the season is upon us.

The 2023 campaign kicked off over the weekend with several “Week Zero” matchups, highlighted by Notre Dame’s 42-3 thumping of Navy in Dublin. 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams shined for USC, throwing for 278 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-28 Trojans win, while Vandy survived a scare against Hawaii in Nashville.

Florida and ranked Utah give us an appetizer on Thursday night, but the “main course” of college football is on Saturday, Sept. 2.

One of the most-anticipated matchups of Week One is the UNC-South Carolina game. There’s several reasons why – it’s primetime on ABC (7:30 p.m.), you have two of the country’s best quarterbacks in Drake Maye and Spencer Rattler facing off, plus teams with high expectations that ended 2022 on completely opposite notes.

This game is seen as one of UNC’s toughest in 2023. The Heels face off against an SEC team – if they win Saturday, that’s a massive step in contending for an ACC championship and, who knows, a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Gamecocks finished 8-5 and clinched a spot in the Gator Bowl last year, losing a tightly-contested battle to Notre Dame. South Carolina’s season landed them in the Final AP Top 25 poll for the first time since 2013.

The Tar Heels, on the other hand, looked like the better team from jump. They bolted out to a 9-1 start, with their only loss being at home to Notre Dame. Maye looked like a true Heisman contender, hitting receivers with any throw or making defenders miss with his legs.

Things quickly changed with a home loss to Georgia Tech, which became the first of four straight losses. UNC made its first ACC Championship Game appearance since 2015, but struggled in a 39-10 loss.

With high expectations once again this year, let’s take a look at what the Tar Heels need to do offensively in order to start 1-0 for the second straight year:

Drake Maye needs to start strong, finish stronger

Nov 25, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass as North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Drake Thomas (32) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Drake Maye is one of the, if not the, best quarterback in the country.

Maye ended his first full season as a starter with 4,321 passing yards, good enough for fourth-most in the entire FBS (one spot behind Caleb Williams). He added on 38 touchdowns to just seven interceptions, plus led the Heels with 698 rushing yards.

Maye also hit the 300-yard marker in every win, including a career-high, 448-yard air raid in the ACC Coastal-clinching victory against Wake Forest.

The five games he failed to reach 300 yards? Four of those – 2022’s final four contests – were losses.

Any offensive success for the Heels starts and runs through Maye. Look for him to play strong throughout and bring UNC just its fourth win in 11 tries against their Southern rivals.

Tar Heels need to find a "closer" at running back

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 20: Micheal Mason #99 of the Wofford Terriers tackles Elijah Green #21 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half of their game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Tar Heels won 34-14. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

UNC has a good problem – they have five starting-caliber running backs on the roster.

Tar Heel Times’ depth chart officially lists British Brooks as the starter, but he hasn’t played in two years. Elijah Green, Omarion Hampton and Caleb Hood all started games in 2022, combining for 1,209 yards and 14 touchdowns. George Pettaway only rushed for 93 yards, but he contributed two scores.

If there’s one thing football fans have learned from over the years, it’s that winning teams need a running back who can successfully milk the clock in late-game situations.

Say that the Tar Heels are up 35-33 on the Gamecocks late. There is just a minute left, but South Carolina has all three of its timeouts. UNC should theoretically win this game, but not if the Gamecocks prevent the Heels from gaining a first down and stop the clock with their timeouts. South Carolina could utilize this strategy and march right down the field to win.

Green seems like the most likely choice to be the real Carolina’s “closer,” but that all depends on how head coach Mack Brown wants to utilize his rotation.

Look to tight ends for big plays

Aug 27, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA;North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Bryson Nesbit (18) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to having the ACC’s best quarterback, UNC also has the advantage of the country’s top tight end trio.

Bryson Nesbit and John Copenhaver, both juniors, were named to the John Mackey (college football’s best tight end) Preseason Watch List. Nesbit was the room’s receiving yards leader (507) in 2022, plus he tied with graduate student Kamari Morales for the touchdown lead among tight ends (4).

Morales hauled in 29 catches for 358 yards, while Copenhaver added 222 yards.

This trio combined for over 1,000 yards in 2022 – not many teams have that luxury. With the Devontez Walker situation still in flux, it would be smart for the Heels to look towards their tight ends for big plays and scores in the Sept. 2 opener

Find a receiver who will step up

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver J.J. Jones (5) attempts to make a catch over Oregon Ducks defensive back Dontae Manning (8) during the first quarter of the 2022 Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

With Josh Downs and Antoine Green off to the NFL, which wide receivers will Drake Maye look to?

Downs and Green teamed up for 1,827 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2022, giving UNC one of the best wide receiving rooms in recent history. It’s going to be difficult replacing their production, with growing pains to be expected.

That production replacement was going to come in the form of Devontez Walker, the Kent State transfer coming off a 921-yard, 11-touchdown campaign.

There’s just one issue – Walker was ruled ineligible due to new, two-time transfer rules put in place by the NCAA in January,

Nate McCollum, a Georgia Tech transfer, is the new wide receiver candidate slated for the bulk of Maye’s throws. He totaled 778 yards and four touchdowns over three years as a Yellow Jacket.

J.J. Jones is also expected to be a huge part of the UNC offense, with the returning junior from Myrtle Beach compiling 434 yards and two touchdowns. Kobe Paysour enjoyed a solid freshman campaign, with the Kings Mountain native piling up 324 yards and four scores.

Outside of these three guys, Carolina’s entire receiving room is composed of freshmen.

Drake Maye likes to use his arm and isn’t afraid to throw deep. One of these three guys, or one of the freshmen, will have to separate themselves and give Maye another weapon to torture the Gamecocks’ secondary with.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire