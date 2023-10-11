UNC Football: Offensive keys to the game against Miami

Another week, another dominating victory for the UNC football team.

A month after they were being questioned, for a closer-than-expected victory against a young App State squad, the Tar Heels are 5-0 and one of the ACC’s three remaining undefeated squads. They currently sit at 12th in the latest AP Poll, but if they keep dominating opponents, they’ll be a Top 5 team by years’ end.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, Carolina trounced Syracuse by a 40-7 mark. Drake Maye finished six yards off his collegiate career-high in passing yards and added a rushing touchdown, wide receivers Kobe Paysour and Georgia Tech transfer Nate McCollum each hit the century mark in receiving yards, plus the defense held an opponent to single-digits for the first time in nearly two calendar years.

UNC has an even tougher test this coming Saturday in Miami (FL), who comes to Kenan Stadium for a primetime matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes were the victim of an unfortunate playcalling blunder last weekend, when their decision to run the ball – instead of kneel – led to a fumble and Georgia Tech’s eventual game-winning touchdown.

Miami’s defense could pose a challenge for UNC’s red-hot offensive unit, with the Hurricanes holding opponents to single-digits in three of their first five games.

Let’s take a deeper dive into what Carolina needs to do offensively for a statement victory:

The obvious...Drake Maye needs another strong game

Oct 7, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) evades Syracuse Orange linebacker Derek McDonald (15) during the second half of the game against the Syracuse Orange at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

What hasn’t Drake Maye done yet this season?

The UNC quarterback already has two 400-yard outings – Saturday against Syracuse and Saturday, Sept. 16 against Minnesota. He’s also continued to make plays with his legs, sitting second on the team to starting running back Omarion Hampton with 174 yards,

Oh – Maye is also a Heisman Trophy candidate and a projected top pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

As we mentioned earlier, Miami’s defense is no slouch, holding three of its five opponents to single digits. The Hurricanes held Georgia Tech to 16 points for most of Saturday’s clash, until Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King threw a touchdown pass with two seconds left.

Maye shouldn’t have much of an issue with Miami’s defense – he thrived against two top-ranked pass defenses in Pitt and Minnesota.

Keep the Hurricanes guessing

Oct 7, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) runs the ball while Syracuse Orange defensive back Justin Barron (8) attempts to tackle him during the first half of the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina’s offensive firepower extends far beyond the quarterback position.

The Tar Heels have one of the country’s best sophomore running backs in Omarion Hampton, who burst onto the college football scene with his 234-yard, 3-touchdown performance against App State.

UNC’s tight end group of John Copenhaver, Bryson Nesbit and Kamari Morales might make up the country’s deepest room.

Wide receiver Nate McCollum reached the 1,000-yard receiving mark against Syracuse, but he’s only one of many dangerous receivers in an impressive group tasked with replacing the Josh Downs-Antoine Green production.

Miami’s going to have its hands full trying to neutralize the UNC offense, so an efficient, balanced attack will keep South Florida’s best college football team guessing.

Work Devontez Walker back into the offense

Oct 7, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) stands on the field during the first half of the game against the Syracuse Orange at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 7, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) warms up before the game against the Syracuse Orange at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

The college football gods listened to Chapel Hill’s prayers, with wide receiver Devontez Walker finally being granted eligibility to play last week.

Walker, the North Carolina native, ran onto the field at Kenan Stadium to plenty of cheers. There was plenty of worry, before the season, that Maye would have trouble developing receiver chemistry sans Walker.

That is not the case, with six receivers recording a minimum of 100 receiving yards, but Walker adds yet another dangerous dimension to this offense.

Walker posted a decent statline in his first game action of 2023, catching six (second on UNC) passes for 43 yards. Expect that output to increase this weekend, with Maye finally getting his top receiver.

Score early, score often

Oct 7, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Bryson Nesbit (18) reaches up for a touchdown catch during the first half of the game against the Syracuse Orange at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

One major reason that UNC obliterated Syracuse was its ability to score early – and often.

The Tar Heels already held a 10-0 lead after one quarter. By halftime, their advantage increased to 27-0.

Carolina only scored 13 second-half points, but it didn’t need to do much else with its lofty lead.

UNC’s held a halftime lead in four of its five victories, with the second quarter being its most productive (72 points through five games). App State was the only matchup Carolina didn’t have a halftime advantage, with the two teams being tied.

Building momentum early is crucial. The Tar Heels can do that by scoring early and often.

Ride a red-hot Noah Burnette if drives stall

Sep 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels place kicker Noah Burnette (98) kicks a field goal from the hold of punter Cole Maynard (92) against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati transfer Ryan Coe was UNC’s starting kicker to open the 2023 campaign.

An injury forced a change, throwing 2022 starter Noah Burnette back into duty.

What Burnette has done since taking over starting duties is nothing short of simply amazing. I hope I don’t jinx this, but Burnette is 7-of-7 on field goals and 13-of-13 on extra points.

When Coe is fully healthy, it’ll be tough for him to step back into the starting spot.

If UNC’s drives stall against Miami, it has a reliable kicker in Burnette to bail it out.

