UNC football OC Chip Lindsey in running for prestigious coaching award

The UNC football team has produced on offense at a historic rate this year.

Carolina’s scored 31 points in all but one game this year, including 100+ points in its past two games against Campbell and Duke. UNC quarterback Drake Maye is fourth among FBS quarterbacks in passing yards, while starting running back Omarion Hampton is just 15 yards away from being the nation’s leading rusher.

This type of production has garnered the Tar Heels some national attention, particularly among its coaching staff.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, UNC offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey was nominated for the Broyles Award, given annually to college football’s top assistant coach.

It’s no surprise to see Lindsey one of 57 nominees on this list, with Carolina’s offense being the main reason it already has eight wins.

In addition to Maye and Hampton being among the country’s best offensive producers, the Tar Heels are eighth in scoring (39.9 points per game) and third in total offense (520.6 yards per game) across the entire FBS. They’ll have another chance to improve upon these marks this weekend, with a difficult, 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Clemson on Saturday.

If Lindsey’s offense continues to produce in UNC’s final three games, he’ll almost certainly lock up the award.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire