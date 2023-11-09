UNC Football not projected in New Years Six bowl

After a 6-0 start to the 2023 college football season, the North Carolina Tar Heels hit two speedbumps. Losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech in back-to-back weeks not only ended the Tar Heels’ perfect season thus far but essentially eliminated any shot they had at the ACC title game.

Now, after a win over Campbell, the Tar Heels begin a crucial three-game stretch to end their season by hosting Duke, then visiting Clemson and NC State. Three wins would be huge for UNC and move them up in the College Football Playoff rankings but it would also help their chances to land in a big bowl game.

As we go into Week 11, North Carolina is no longer being projected to land in a New Year’s Six Bowl. Instead, they are being projected to head to Florida in the Gator Bowl.

CBS Sports has the Tar Heels playing Missouri in the Gator Bowl on December 29th in Jacksonville.

Ideally, the Tar Heels would have loved to play in a New Year’s Six bowl, previously being projected to face off against Alabama and a few different SEC schools. But as mentioned above, they are going to need to win out to have any shot at that.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire