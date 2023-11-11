UNC football names captains for Duke game

It’s senior day for the North Carolina Tar Heels football program as they host Duke in the home finale on Saturday. With three games left, the Tar Heels will head on the road for the final two games of the season against Clemson And NC State.

But on Saturday, the Tar Heels are set to battle for the victory bell with the Blue Devils and will honor the seniors in the process. Ahead of the game, the Tar Heels announced their captains for the Week 11 showdown and it’s three players that will participate in the senior day festivities.

For offense, the Tar Heels will be represented by offensive lineman Corey Gaynor for the game. Cedric Gray will represent the defense and John Copenhaver will represent the special teams.

It’s Gameday, Senior Day and Homecoming 🗣️ Your Captains for tonight: O: Corey Gaynor

D: Cedric Gray

ST: John Copenhaver#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/ALnst8imh4 — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) November 11, 2023

It should be an exciting atmosphere in Chapel Hill for this rivalry game and let’s hope the Tar Heels can pull out a big victory.

