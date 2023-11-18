UNC football names captains for Clemson game

The North Carolina Tar Heels are hitting the road for a must-win game against the Clemson Tigers.

We now know who is leading the pack today, with the school announcing Drake Maye, Cedric Gray, and John Copenhaver as team captains. The ideal trio with Maye being the focal point on offense, Gray on defense, and Copenhaver for special teams.

It’s game day on the road 🗣️ Your Captains for today O: Drake Maye

D: Cedric Gray

ST: John Copenhaver#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/WPgl18ZBUg — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) November 18, 2023

Clemson has been hot, picking up a big win over Notre Dame and blowing out Georgia Tech. If UNC wants to win this one, they will need their captains to step up to leave Death Valley with a victory.

Maye will have the most pressure out of the three, with Clemson’s defense being their focal point. Despite, being one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, playing in Death Valley has been a nightmare for opposing QBs, giving Maye a chance to stamp his spot as the best quarterback in the nation.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire